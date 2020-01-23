South Dakota bill prohibiting local plastics ban gathering support

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Twenty-one South Dakota legislators have signed on in support of a bill that would prohibit local governments from banning plastic bags, straws and other products.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says eight states have banned single-use plastic bags. And 15 states, including Minnesota and North Dakota, have adopted laws prohibiting government entities from banning plastic bags.

Republican Sen. John Wiik tells the Argus Leader he decided to introduce the legislation after working with retailers on the issue and seeing neighboring states attempt similar legislation.