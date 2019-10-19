Southern Minnesota Halloween attractions & events

2019 Mill Pond Haunted Hayride
300 South Front Street, St. Peter
7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday, October 18, Saturday, October 19, Friday, October 25, Saturday, October 26
MORE INFO
Northern Frights
7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Blue Earth County Fairgrounds – Garden City
Friday & Saturday nights in October, November 1 & 2
MORE INFO
Center Creek Orchard
663 254th Avenue, Fairmont
Weekends in October Saturday & Sunday
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
MORE INFO
Pumpkin Junction at Blue Skye Farms
18675 Old Highway 66, Good Thunder
October 18, 19, 20, 26, 27
10 a.m. to 5 p.m and Sundays Noon to 5 p.m.
MORE INFO
Family Fun Night – Halloween Party
Friday, October 25
Taylor Library, North Mankato
6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
MORE INFO
Halloween Party
Saturday, October 26
Hy-Vee Riverfront
1 PM
MORE INFO
Trick or Treat with Hy-Vee
Saturday, October 26
Hy-Vee Hilltop
1PM
MORE INFO
Trunk or Treat at Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee New Ulm
1 p.m.
MORE INFO
Old Town Trick or Treat
Old Town Mankato
2 p.m.
MORE INFO
Trunk or Treat at Peace
Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church
Saturday, October 26th
4:30 p.m.
MORE INFO
Mix 99.1 Monster Birthday Bash
Courtyard by Mariott Mankato
7 p.m.
MORE INFO
Trunk or Treat
Snell Motors
2 p.m.
MORE INFO
Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.
Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.
(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Hooray!
days
hours
min
sec