Southern Minnesota Halloween attractions & events

2019 Mill Pond Haunted Hayride

300 South Front Street, St. Peter

7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, October 18, Saturday, October 19, Friday, October 25, Saturday, October 26

MORE INFO

Northern Frights

7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Blue Earth County Fairgrounds – Garden City

Friday & Saturday nights in October, November 1 & 2

MORE INFO

Center Creek Orchard

663 254th Avenue, Fairmont

Weekends in October Saturday & Sunday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MORE INFO

Pumpkin Junction at Blue Skye Farms

18675 Old Highway 66, Good Thunder

October 18, 19, 20, 26, 27

10 a.m. to 5 p.m and Sundays Noon to 5 p.m.

MORE INFO

Family Fun Night – Halloween Party

Friday, October 25

Taylor Library, North Mankato

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

MORE INFO

Halloween Party

Saturday, October 26

Hy-Vee Riverfront

1 PM

MORE INFO

Trick or Treat with Hy-Vee

Saturday, October 26

Hy-Vee Hilltop

1PM

MORE INFO

Trunk or Treat at Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee New Ulm

1 p.m.

MORE INFO

Old Town Trick or Treat

Old Town Mankato

2 p.m.

MORE INFO

Trunk or Treat at Peace

Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church

Saturday, October 26th

4:30 p.m.

MORE INFO

Mix 99.1 Monster Birthday Bash

Courtyard by Mariott Mankato

7 p.m.

MORE INFO

Trunk or Treat

Snell Motors

2 p.m.

MORE INFO

