Southern Minnesota Halloween attractions & events

Oct 19, 2019 @ 3:03am

2019 Mill Pond Haunted Hayride
300 South Front Street, St. Peter
7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday, October 18, Saturday, October 19, Friday, October 25, Saturday, October 26
MORE INFO

Northern Frights
7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Blue Earth County Fairgrounds – Garden City
Friday & Saturday nights in October, November 1 & 2
MORE INFO

Center Creek Orchard
663 254th Avenue, Fairmont
Weekends in October Saturday & Sunday
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
MORE INFO

Pumpkin Junction at Blue Skye Farms
18675 Old Highway 66, Good Thunder
October 18, 19, 20, 26, 27
10 a.m. to 5 p.m and Sundays Noon to 5 p.m.
MORE INFO

Family Fun Night – Halloween Party 

Friday, October 25
Taylor Library, North Mankato
6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
MORE INFO

Halloween Party
Saturday, October 26
Hy-Vee Riverfront
1 PM
MORE INFO

Trick or Treat with Hy-Vee

Saturday, October 26
Hy-Vee Hilltop
1PM
MORE INFO

Trunk or Treat at Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee New Ulm
1 p.m.
MORE INFO

Old Town Trick or Treat
Old Town Mankato
2 p.m.
MORE INFO

Trunk or Treat at Peace
Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church
Saturday, October 26th
4:30 p.m.
MORE INFO

Mix 99.1 Monster Birthday Bash
Courtyard by Mariott Mankato
7 p.m.
MORE INFO

Trunk or Treat
Snell Motors
2 p.m.
MORE INFO

