Spice It Up In The New Year

Look in your kitchen. Does your spice rack have tamarind? If not, you better get some, because the spice is going to have a moment in 2024. That’s the prediction made by McCormick, the top-selling spice brand in the country, which named tamarind its 2024 “Flavor of the Year.” McCormick spent nine months researching cuisines all around the world with a specific aim of finding which spices are trending. Tamarind is extremely popular in Asia and Mexico, and McCormick expects Americans to jump on the tamarind bandwagon next year.