River 105 River 105 Logo

Spice It Up In The New Year

January 16, 2024 4:54AM CST
Share
Spice It Up In The New Year
Alpha Image Library

Look in your kitchen. Does your spice rack have tamarind? If not, you better get some, because the spice is going to have a moment in 2024. That’s the prediction made by McCormick, the top-selling spice brand in the country, which named tamarind its 2024 “Flavor of the Year.” McCormick spent nine months researching cuisines all around the world with a specific aim of finding which spices are trending. Tamarind is extremely popular in Asia and Mexico, and McCormick expects Americans to jump on the tamarind bandwagon next year.

Recent Posts