Spring Cleaning…Your Closet

A survey found that people have some $300 worth of clothes in their closet … that they never wear. In fact, 80% of respondents say they wear the same things over and over. And it’s not just about the clothes not fitting right. 50% said they didn’t wear some of their clothes because they were buried under other clothes, and 20% said they kept clothes for sentimental reasons – even if they’ve never worn them. 65% said some of the clothes they’ve never worn still have tags on them.