State patrol cites alcohol in single-vehicle rollover in Nicollet County

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was a factor in a single-vehicle rollover crash in which a man was injured in Nicollet County.

Mark Spence, 62, of St. Peter suffered non-life threatening injuries when he lost control of the Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving westbound on Highway 99 west of St. Peter. The Jeep entered the ditch and rolled.

Spence was transported to a St. Peter hospital for treatment.

The state patrol’s crash report, which puts the crash time as 10:16 p.m. Saturday, says Spence was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

