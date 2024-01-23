Take That Trip NOW

Fresh off the holiday season, you may not be planning to take a vacation right now, but travel experts suggest you think about it – because right now is the cheapest time to fly. According to online booking site Hopper, domestic airfares right now are averaging $253, which is 11% down from last month and 6% down from a year ago. It’s even cheaper than pre-pandemic levels and will be for the next few months. A spokesperson for Hopper says, “now is a great time for travelers to take advantage of low prices and book those trips. Fares will rise into late spring as the spring break and summer travel period heat up.” Bon voyage!