The Best Cities For Dog Lovers

The city that was recently named 2023’s Best City for Cat Lovers, is also the Best City for Dog Lovers. According to researchers who looked at a number of factors including dog-friendly housing and businesses, suitability of dog walking, and affordability of canine services, Orlando, Florida, comes out on top. Here are the Top 10:

Orlando, Florida Tampa, Florida Alexandria, Virginia Austin, Texas Richmond, Virginia San Diego, California Atlanta, Georgia Scottsdale, Arizona Knoxville, Tennessee Miami, Florida