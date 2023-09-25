River 105 River 105 Logo

The Best Cities For Dog Lovers

September 25, 2023 4:59AM CDT
The city that was recently named 2023’s Best City for Cat Lovers, is also the Best City for Dog Lovers. According to researchers who looked at a number of factors including dog-friendly housing and businesses, suitability of dog walking, and affordability of canine services, Orlando, Florida, comes out on top. Here are the Top 10:

  1. Orlando, Florida
  2. Tampa, Florida
  3. Alexandria, Virginia
  4. Austin, Texas
  5. Richmond, Virginia
  6. San Diego, California
  7. Atlanta, Georgia
  8. Scottsdale, Arizona
  9. Knoxville, Tennessee
  10. Miami, Florida

