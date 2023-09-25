The Best Cities For Dog Lovers
September 25, 2023 4:59AM CDT
The city that was recently named 2023’s Best City for Cat Lovers, is also the Best City for Dog Lovers. According to researchers who looked at a number of factors including dog-friendly housing and businesses, suitability of dog walking, and affordability of canine services, Orlando, Florida, comes out on top. Here are the Top 10:
- Orlando, Florida
- Tampa, Florida
- Alexandria, Virginia
- Austin, Texas
- Richmond, Virginia
- San Diego, California
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- Miami, Florida