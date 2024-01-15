The Best Cities For Fireplaces

There’s no better time than now to cuddle up next to a crackling fire and enjoy a relaxing winter night at home. All you need, of course, is a fireplace. Some cities are more ideal than others for owning one, and HVAC Gnome studied some data to figure out which cities are best for fireplaces. They looked at things like access to fireplace services, chimney sweepers, firewood suppliers, and cold wave risk. In the end, New York topped the list. The Big Apple is followed by Denver, Houston, Chicago, and Los Angeles.