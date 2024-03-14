The Best Cities To Walk Your Dog
Take your dog for a walk – it’s good for both of you.
A new study looked at 480 of the biggest U.S. cities to find out which are the best for dog walking. Researchers looked at a wide range of metrics including dog-friendly trails, off-leash parks, dog walking services, and safety. Based on the data, the best city to walk your dog is Colorado Springs, Colorado. Here’s the Top 10:
- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- San Francisco
- Phoenix
- Boulder, Colorado
- New York City
- Portland
- Boise, Idaho
- Oakland, California
- Las Vegas
- Burbank, California