The Best Cities To Walk Your Dog

March 14, 2024 4:58AM CDT
Alpha Image Library

Take your dog for a walk – it’s good for both of you.

A new study looked at 480 of the biggest U.S. cities to find out which are the best for dog walking. Researchers looked at a wide range of metrics including dog-friendly trails, off-leash parks, dog walking services, and safety. Based on the data, the best city to walk your dog is Colorado Springs, Colorado. Here’s the Top 10:

  1. Colorado Springs, Colorado
  2. San Francisco
  3. Phoenix
  4. Boulder, Colorado
  5. New York City
  6. Portland
  7. Boise, Idaho
  8. Oakland, California
  9. Las Vegas
  10. Burbank, California

