The CLEANEST Cruise Ships

When people book a cruise vacation, they usually want to know about the itinerary, the price, and the on-board amenities. Some may even want to know how clean the ship is because the last thing they want to leave their vacation with is norovirus. So far this year there has been a record-high number of norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships. The CDC conducts a sanitation inspection of all cruise ships twice a year and recently released its findings. 15 ships received a perfect score of 100. These include ships owned by the largest cruise lines, including Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, Celebrity, and Disney. However, some of these companies also have ships in their fleet that didn’t score quite as well. A score below 85 is considered failing, and the CDC’s lowest sanitation score belongs to the MSC Seaside, which received a 67.