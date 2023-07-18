The Geekiest States Of America

If you’re a geek and proud of it, then let your geek flag fly in one of 2023’s Geekiest Cities. A new study compiled data on such things as access to comic book stores, geek social groups, number of Comic-Cons, number of costume stores, and a dozen other metrics. The city that ranks number-one as the geekiest city in the country is New York, and it’s not even close. Coming in at a distant second is Los Angeles, followed by San Antonio, Chicago, and Las Vegas.