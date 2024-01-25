Did your significant other join a gym as part of their New Year’s resolution? Be careful … according to sex expert Jessica Leoni, the gym is a hotbed for affairs – especially this month, when so many people are signing up for gym memberships. “Research shows that testosterone can spike for up to an hour after heading to the gym,” Leoni said. “This behavior can have an extraordinary effect on your sex drive and that’s why gyms are a hotbed for affair seekers this month.” She says people should become suspicious if their partner suddenly becomes obsessed with the gym and is spending lots of time there.