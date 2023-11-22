The Next Best Thing To Big Mac Secret Sauce

The secret sauce on a McDonald’s Big Mac isn’t such a such a big secret anymore — as most have figured out that it’s merely a variation of Thousand Island dressing. But although many have tried to duplicate it, there’s one store-bought sauce that comes closer than any other, according to Mike Haracz, who is a former corporate chef at McDonald’s who now shares its secrets on TikTok. He says Great Value Secret Sauce, sold at Walmart, is the “closest thing you can get from the supermarket that is almost exactly like the Big Mac sauce from McDonald’s.”