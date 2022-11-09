The Pandemic Inspired Us To Take Better Care of Ourselves

If there’s one thing the pandemic has taught us, it’s how important it is to take good care of our health. 64% of people say their health was negatively affected by the pandemic, according to a Nutrisystem poll, but 70% say it made them more health conscious and are now planning to work hard on improving their overall health in 2023. More than anything else, Americans want to lose weight in the coming year. 52% said they gained between five and 20 pounds during the pandemic. They also said they want to lose weight to strengthen their immune system.