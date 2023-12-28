River 105 River 105 Logo

The Right Genre Of Music For YOUR Zodiac Sign
Let the stars fill your ears … with the right sounds for your zodiac sign. According to Michael Bonshor, professor of Music Psychology at the University of Sheffield, we line up this way in terms of astrology.

  • Aries: Punk
  • Taurus: Classical
  • Gemini: Jazz
  • Cancer: Country
  • Leo: Hip-Hop
  • Virgo: Heavy Metal
  • Libra: Pop
  • Scorpio: Blues
  • Sagittarius: Musical theater
  • Capricorn: Rock
  • Aquarius: Reggae
  • Pisces: EDM

So, does this hold true?

