The Right Genre Of Music For YOUR Zodiac Sign
December 28, 2023 5:00AM CST
Let the stars fill your ears … with the right sounds for your zodiac sign. According to Michael Bonshor, professor of Music Psychology at the University of Sheffield, we line up this way in terms of astrology.
- Aries: Punk
- Taurus: Classical
- Gemini: Jazz
- Cancer: Country
- Leo: Hip-Hop
- Virgo: Heavy Metal
- Libra: Pop
- Scorpio: Blues
- Sagittarius: Musical theater
- Capricorn: Rock
- Aquarius: Reggae
- Pisces: EDM
So, does this hold true?