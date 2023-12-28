The Right Genre Of Music For YOUR Zodiac Sign

Let the stars fill your ears … with the right sounds for your zodiac sign. According to Michael Bonshor, professor of Music Psychology at the University of Sheffield, we line up this way in terms of astrology.

Aries : Punk

Taurus : Classical

Gemini : Jazz

Cancer : Country

Leo : Hip-Hop

Virgo : Heavy Metal

Libra : Pop

Scorpio : Blues

Sagittarius : Musical theater

Capricorn : Rock

Aquarius : Reggae

Pisces: EDM

So, does this hold true?