Inflation has caused the price of just about everything to skyrocket and no one can stop it — not even the Girl Scouts. This year, when these little fundraising cookie-peddlers hit the pavement to sell you Thin Mints and Samoas, customers may have to shell out more cash. Boxes of cookies, which have been priced around $5 for the past several years, are going up to $6 in some parts of the country.