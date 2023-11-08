The Runner’s High Is REAL

Running isn’t just good for your physical health — it boosts your mental health as well. In fact, a study from Amsterdam found that running had similar effects to anti-depressants in some patients dealing with depression, anxiety, or both. “Antidepressants work for most people — we know that not treating depression at all leads to worse outcomes; so antidepressants are generally a good choice,” said Professor Brenda Penninx of Vrije University in Amsterdam. “This study, however, showed that running therapy can reduce depressive symptoms, at least in some depressed persons. The effects on mental health outcomes were rather comparable to that seen in the group that used antidepressants.”