The Surprising Top Destination For U.S. Moving Trucks

If you saw a U-Haul on the interstate last year, there’s a pretty good chance it was heading to Texas. According to U-Haul’s annual Growth Index report, Texas was the top destination for one-way moving truck rentals for the third consecutive year. While the company says their data does not account for the total population of movers, since not everyone rented a U-Haul, based on their own rentals, more people moved to Texas than any other state. Behind The Lone Star State were Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.