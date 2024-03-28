The Veggie Dog Kids Love to Bite

Oscar Mayer is prepping for grilling season by ditching the meat – from a new line of vegan hot dogs that will roll out in time for warmer weather. According to a press release, Oscar Mayer’s bun-length NotHotDogs and NotSausages will make their first appearance later this week at Anaheim’s Expo West, considered to be the Super Bowl of natural, organic, and healthy food. Oscar Mayer promises the dogs will have the same texture as their regular product, and even adorned them with painted on grill marks. In case you were wondering, they have the PETA seal of approval.