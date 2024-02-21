These Are The SAFEST Countries To Visit

Wherever your vacation destination may be, you want to make sure that you’ll be safe and able to come home with great memories. If you’re heading out of the country, how safe you are depends on where you’re going. Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection, which provides travel insurance, released its 9th annual list of the 15 safest countries to travel to this year:

Canada Switzerland Norway Ireland Netherlands United Kingdom Portugal Denmark Iceland Australia New Zealand Japan France Spain Brazil