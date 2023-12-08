These Days…One Christmas Tree ISN’T Enough

If you think you have trouble decorating your tree every year, just wait. Decor experts now say you’re not allowed to stop at just one, because you need to spread the joy beyond the living room. “We’re seeing a number of people putting up multiple trees in various rooms around their home to feel the Christmas spirit throughout the whole house,” says Jen Derry of Balsam Hill. She also says you can “get the kids involved by each having a smaller Christmas tree in their personal designs in their bedroom. Whether it’s in the theme of their favorite reindeer, Christmas movie, or even their favorite superhero.” That sure is a lot of halls to deck.