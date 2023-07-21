This Guy’s Vacation Went Down The Toilet

A guy thought he’d found an amazingly cheap Air BnB rental in London — only to find out his host had laid a mattress down in his bathroom and rented it out as a living space. California professor David Holtz posted his experience on Twitter and said that AirBnB customer service hadn’t given him any help after he complained about having to sleep with his head right next to the toilet. He looked at the funny side in a comment, saying, “After sleeping for 2 nights one foot away from a toilet, I’m ready to sleep for 26 nights in the jungles of Fiji.”