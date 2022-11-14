This Gym Hack Cuts Your Workout Time In Half

Looking to build muscle but don’t have much time? Sounds like pretty much everyone. Well, a new study from Australia has found that you can cut your time in the gym in half and still get the same results. The catch? Instead of lifting weights up, you lower them down. These “eccentric” contractions cause the muscles to lengthen, and this, the researchers say, is more important for building strength and muscle size than volume. Think of a bicep curl. Instead of focusing on curling the dumbbell up, you would, instead, put the intensity on slowly lowering it down.