Tired Of Plain-Old Ketchup? Try These Crazy Mixed-Up Condiments!

If you’re not happy with plain old ketchup, Heinz has your back. The food giant is launching a new concept called Heinz Remix, which will work like those soda-flavor mixing machines we see in theaters and fast-food joints. Just walk up to the machine and choose your base — ketchup, ranch, Heinz 57 Sauce, or BBQ Sauce — and then add your custom flavor. Right now, those options are jalapeño, smoky chipotle, buffalo, and mango, with high, medium or low intensity. Get ready to dip!