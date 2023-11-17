‘Tis The Season For Food And Family Recipes

And it turns out lots of people think their family recipes are worthy of being in a cookbook. In a new survey, 75% of those polled said the family recipes that have been passed down to them are “excellent” and that they plan to pass them down to future generations. And nearly 70% of respondents said they have family recipes that are so good that they could be in a best-selling cookbook.

Overall, the survey found that 71% of people have a family recipe that was handed down to them either by their parents (54%) or grandparents (40%). 24% said they have recipes going back to their great-grandparents. Gen Xers are the generation mostly likely to keep family recipes (77%), followed by Baby Boomers (76%), Millennials (68%) and Gen Z (53%).