Toilet Germs Are EVERYWHERE!!!

Do you like to close the toilet lid before flushing? Well, there’s bad news . . . it’s not any less gross. A new study says that flushing sends viral particles and germs EVERYWHERE, even if you close the lid. The only meaningful way to reduce the spread of viral pathogens is to regularly CLEAN and sanitize your toilet and the surrounding area . . . often. Experts recommend putting toothbrushes away and not leaving them out . . . as well as cosmetics that you apply to your face. And yeah, they’re once again reminding us NOT to handle our phones while using the toilet.