Treat Yourself To a Spa Day…A DIAPER Spa Day

If you have someone in your life who can best be described as a “big baby,” then maybe you should tell them about an unusual new spa that just opened up in Atkinson, New Hampshire. It’s called The Diaper Spa, and it’s meant specifically for babies over the age of 21 – years, not months. It is a nursery for adults who like to role play as babies and receive a little pampering and motherly love every now and then. The room is decorated in soft colors and stocked with toys, diapers, and even adult-sized cribs.

The business is the brainchild of Dr. Colleen Ann Murphy, an integrative medicine physician and sexologist. She says The Diaper Spa is for all diaper-wearing adults, whether it’s for emotional reasons or perhaps physical or medical reasons. According to its website, The Diaper Spa is for “individuals who seek acceptance, respite, and care.” By the way, the cost is $200 an hour, or you could pay $1500 for an all-day pass.