U.S. Cities With The WORST Traffic

If your travels this holiday season are going to put you on the roads, you should expect to spend a good portion of your time sitting in traffic, especially if you’re driving in Chicago. The Windy City topped a new list of cities with the worst traffic. Based on data compiled by traffic data company INRIX, the average American commuter loses around 30 hours a year in traffic. The data was used to rank the 32 worst cities for traffic in America. The top 10 are:

Chicago Boston New York Philadelphia Miami San Francisco Los Angeles Washington, D.C. New Orleans Atlanta