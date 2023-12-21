U.S. Cities With The WORST Traffic
If your travels this holiday season are going to put you on the roads, you should expect to spend a good portion of your time sitting in traffic, especially if you’re driving in Chicago. The Windy City topped a new list of cities with the worst traffic. Based on data compiled by traffic data company INRIX, the average American commuter loses around 30 hours a year in traffic. The data was used to rank the 32 worst cities for traffic in America. The top 10 are:
- Chicago
- Boston
- New York
- Philadelphia
- Miami
- San Francisco
- Los Angeles
- Washington, D.C.
- New Orleans
- Atlanta