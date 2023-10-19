Uh Oh, Now There Is A Cat Litter Shortage?!

If you thought we’d put all those product shortages behind us, think again. Seems we’re now running low on cat litter. This has nothing to do with the pandemic, though. It’s all about a cyber-attack on the Clorox company, which makes Fresh Step, Scoop Away, and Ever Clean. The company was hit by hackers in mid-August and still hasn’t gotten its automated ordering system back online, leading to massive delays in shipments. So, for now, feline fanciers will have to think outside the “box.”