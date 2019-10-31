United Way raffling $27K Ice Castle RV from Alpha Media

(Mankato, MN) – Minnesota winter activities could be a lot more pleasant if viewed from the comfort of an Ice Castle

The United Way and Alpha Media are giving someone a chance to spend a cozy winter and beyond in a customized 2020 8 x 17V RV.

The RV, which sleeps up to six people, has a hand crank winch system, cedar interior with wood flooring, a full bath and is equipped with all the necessary appliances. Its valued at $27,500.

The vehicle, donated by Alpha Media, will be raffled off at the United Way’s Fire & Ice benefit. All raffle proceeds will benefit the Great Mankato Area United Way.

Raffle Tickets are $100 each, and can be purchased at Alpha Media, Scheels’ Customer Service, Snell Motors, or the United Way. A limit of 500 tickets will be sold.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS ON THE ICE CASTLE RV

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)