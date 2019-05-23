Urgent Care to open in New Prague

(New Prague, MN) – Mayo Clinic will open expanded same-day urgent care on the medical center’s campus, replacing Express Care at Corborn’s grocery store.

Urgent Care will open at the specialty clinic on June 1st, according to a release from Mayo. The same providers and nurses from Express Care in Coborn’s will be available at Urgent Care. Express Care will close June 1st.

Urgent Care will cover the same services available at Express Care, such as treatment of allergies, bladder infections, ear and eye infections, strep throat, and rashes.

Urgent Care hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

