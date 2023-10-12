River 105 River 105 Logo

VHS Tapes Of Gold?

October 12, 2023 4:55AM CDT
Share
VHS Tapes Of Gold?
Alpha Image Library

Those VHS tapes that are gathering dust in your basement could make you rich. Yes, the videocassettes that used to cost you a couple bucks a night might be worth hundreds of dollars. If you scan e-Bay, you’ll see classic flicks selling at eye-opening prices — as long as they’re in excellent shape. Tapes that have been watched a lot could have degraded, and beat-up boxes are a definite no-no. But as of a couple of days ago, a brand-new copy of Gremlins has a bid of $4,500 and a never-played Back to the Future is going for over $14,000. Even a relatively new item, like a 2002 copy of Fast and the Furious, is fetching $1,250.

Recent Posts