VHS Tapes Of Gold?

Those VHS tapes that are gathering dust in your basement could make you rich. Yes, the videocassettes that used to cost you a couple bucks a night might be worth hundreds of dollars. If you scan e-Bay, you’ll see classic flicks selling at eye-opening prices — as long as they’re in excellent shape. Tapes that have been watched a lot could have degraded, and beat-up boxes are a definite no-no. But as of a couple of days ago, a brand-new copy of Gremlins has a bid of $4,500 and a never-played Back to the Future is going for over $14,000. Even a relatively new item, like a 2002 copy of Fast and the Furious, is fetching $1,250.