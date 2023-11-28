Walk Your Way To Wealth

That’s the idea behind a new app called WeWard, which will pay users for every step they take. If you download the app, you can earn “Wards” for walking, and then cash them in for bank transfers, gift cards, charity donations, discounts, a vacation, and more. It uses Apple’s Health Step Counter to calculate your step count. For even more motivation to get up and moving, there’s a friendly competition aspect to it. Users can link up with friends on the app through challenges. You can also go on “hidden treasure hunts” to earn additional rewards by heading to particular parks, monuments, and shops in their local area.