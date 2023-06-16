We LOVE Summer!

An unsurprising survey found that people are excited for summer, with 54% feeling “very” or “extremely” excited about fun in the sun. And, again, no surprise — 68% of those surveyed said they attend more gatherings during the summer months, particularly outdoor events — with trips to the beach and pool, picnics, and backyard BBQs topping the list. 40% said they like to eat outdoors whenever possible in the summer, and 58% said they wish they could eat outdoors year-round.