We Spend A LOT Of Time Online

We routinely do so much stuff online every day that we probably don’t even realize just how much stuff we’re doing online every day. And we’re not even talking about work-related things. A study found that the average person does 90 online tasks daily, from checking emails to paying bills to shopping. The research found that most of us typically get online nine times a day browse social media, five times to schedule appointments, and six times to stream content. No surprise then that 54% believe their day would be challenging without being able to access the internet.