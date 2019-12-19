Weggy’s announces expansion, addition of Krustys Donuts

(Mankato, MN) – Weggy’s on Campus has expanded its dining space and add a donut shop to the University Square Mall location.

Krusty’s Donuts, part of an expansion at Weggy’s on Campus

The expansion increases seating by about 35%, according to owner Steve Wegman. The new space will be available to host meetings, parties, and special events.

“The main reason we decided to do the Weggy’s expansion is because we wanted to open up a donut shop,” said Wegman. Krusty’s Donuts will offer fresh, made-from-scratch donuts, including bacon-topped maple donuts.

This is the third expansion Weggy’s has made since it opened on campus six years ago.