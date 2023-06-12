Welcome To Grilling Season
June 12, 2023 5:18AM CDT
Summertime means summer grilling, and it seems most of us are pretty confident in our BBQ skills. A survey found that 60% rate their grilling ability as “excellent” or “good.” And 80% of respondents said they were better at grilling than their parents. Here’s what people say they are best at grilling:
- Burgers — 45%
- Chicken — 43%
- Hot dogs — 43%
- Steak — 40%
- Ribs — 32%
- Fish — 29%
- Veggies — 28%
- Shellfish — 24%
- Fruit — 24%
- Plant-based meat substitutes — 22%