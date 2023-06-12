Welcome To Grilling Season

Summertime means summer grilling, and it seems most of us are pretty confident in our BBQ skills. A survey found that 60% rate their grilling ability as “excellent” or “good.” And 80% of respondents said they were better at grilling than their parents. Here’s what people say they are best at grilling:

Burgers — 45% Chicken — 43% Hot dogs — 43% Steak — 40% Ribs — 32% Fish — 29% Veggies — 28% Shellfish — 24% Fruit — 24% Plant-based meat substitutes — 22%