Welcome To Grilling Season

June 12, 2023 5:18AM CDT
Summertime means summer grilling, and it seems most of us are pretty confident in our BBQ skills. A survey found that 60% rate their grilling ability as “excellent” or “good.” And 80% of respondents said they were better at grilling than their parents. Here’s what people say they are best at grilling:

  1. Burgers — 45%
  2. Chicken — 43%
  3. Hot dogs — 43%
  4. Steak — 40%
  5. Ribs — 32%
  6. Fish — 29%
  7. Veggies — 28%
  8. Shellfish — 24%
  9. Fruit — 24%
  10. Plant-based meat substitutes — 22%

