What Do You Get Someone For Their 191st Birthday?

That’s what people on the tiny British island of St. Helena in the South Atlantic are asking as they celebrate the birthday of their beloved Jonathan — a tortoise who is believed to be the oldest living land animal, according to Guinness World Records. Jonathan’s age is based on the fact that he was at least 50 years old when he was brought to St. Helena from the Seychelles in 1882, which means he could actually be older than 191. A veterinarian who takes care of him says he is mostly blind and has lost his sense of smell but has an appetite and is in otherwise good shape. Happy birthday, Jonathan.