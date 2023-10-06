What’s YOUR Favorite Salad Dressing?

Most people will agree that the best part of a salad is the dressing. Whether it’s a light and herby vinaigrette or a thick and creamy mayonnaise-base, a salad isn’t a salad unless it’s smothered, slathered or saturated in dressing. Which dressing depends on which part of the country you live in. According to sales figures, it should come as no surprise that the most popular salad dressing is ranch — favored by 13 states, mostly in the South and Midwest. Alongside ranch, also favored in 13 states, is Kraft’s Classic Catalina. Other favorites include Thousand Island and Zesty Italian. There are a couple of outliers, including Iowa, which prefers chunky blue cheese, and Texas and Arizona, which like their raspberry vinaigrette.