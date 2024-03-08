When Is The Best Time of The Day To Work Out?

There are pros and cons to morning, afternoon and evening. But most important is consistency. Weight-loss physician Dr. Sue Decotiis says, “What I tell my patients is work out when you can.” But if you have some flexibility …

Morning exercise can help boost your metabolism and jump-start your day.

Afternoon exercise is good for intense workouts because your body temperature and muscle flexibility are better.

Evening exercise can help relieve stress – as long as it’s not too close to bedtime.

And even if you can’t set aside a block of time to exercise on certain days, “micro-workouts” like taking the stairs or simply getting up from your desk can make a difference.