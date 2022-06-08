Where Have All The TIPS Gone?

Remember at the height of the pandemic when everyone said they would support those working in service industry jobs, like restaurants and bars, by leaving larger tips? New data finds that they never actually did. In fact, they tipped less than they did before the start of the pandemic.

A survey conducted by CreditCards.com shows that 73% of people say they always tip at a restaurant, a number that’s actually down from 77% in 2019. And while 57% always tip delivery people, that’s down from 63% in 2019.

The only service industry workers that Americans are tipping more these days are barbers and hairstylists. An industry analyst says inflation is causing consumers to want to hold onto their money.