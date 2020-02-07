White weekend ahead! NWS predicts up to 10 inches snow

(Mankato, MN) – If you were breathing a sigh of relief that southern Minnesotan’s have had minimal shoveling to do this winter, hold that breath.

You might need it to power through all the snow on your driveway this weekend.

The National Weather Service is calling for up to 10 inches of snow between Saturday night and Sunday morning in Mankato, and points west of the city. The forecast for the Mankato area indicates that snow is expected to start falling sometime after midnight on Sunday, with up to 5 inches accumulation.

Sunday’s forecast calls for brisk winds from the north or northwest, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Snow accumulations that day could be as much as 5 inches.

Points north and south of Mankato can also expect accumulations, but forecasted snow totals are lower, around 8 inches.