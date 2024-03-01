River 105 River 105 Logo

March 1, 2024 4:57AM CST
Who Takes The BEST Care Of You When You’re Sick?
According to a new survey, it’s your mom. In fact, 40% of respondents said their mom takes better care of them than their significant other when they’re not feeling well. Men were more likely to agree that their mom takes better care of them than their partner does when they’re sick (43% vs. 35%). 58% of men even said they still wished their moms could take care of them when they’re sick. The survey also found that women were more likely to want to be left alone when they are sick (53%) vs. men (47%).

