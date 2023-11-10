Who’s Winning The Chicken Sandwich Wars??

Chick-fil-A is still winning the chicken sandwich war over other fast-food chains, but there is a battle going on for second place. Chick-fil-A is the nation’s top chicken chain, enjoying a 45.5% market share, but there’s been some movement behind it and KFC is no longer it’s biggest competitor. Popeye’s has moved into second place, ahead of KFC, for the first time. They still have a long way to go to compete for the top spot, but the Louisiana chain feels good about their steady climb.