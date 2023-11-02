Win ‘Em Before You Can Buy ‘Em–Green Day at Target Field Next Summer

Green Day is back, and you and your concert BFF could be going to the show for FREE! Listen to River 105 November 6th-10th. Whenever you hear a Green Day song, text the word DOOKIE to the River 105 Text Line…5073851055. At the end of the week, 5 lucky texters will be chosen and will win a free pair of tickets to see Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas on August 17th at Target Field. Tickets officially go on sale on Friday, November 10th at 10 AM. Listen carefully and good luck!