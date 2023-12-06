Would YOU Drink Genetically Modified Beer?

The company Berkeley Yeast is messing around with the DNA of yeast strains in hopes of making better — or at least different — tasting beer.

One of the products of Berkeley Yeast is called Tropics — and has been tweaked to provide the taste of passion fruit and guava.

Company founder Charles Denby says this genetically modified yeast is more reliable for brewers than using actual fruit — and better than using artificial flavors.

While the yeast can be modified to add flavor, it can also be used to take flavors away. For example, one of their strains helps eliminate a certain chemical that creates an unpleasant flavor that makes certain hoppy beers less appealing.