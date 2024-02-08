You Are What You Read

According to a new survey, what we like to read says a lot about our personalities. According to the research …

People who like to read action/adventure books are the most generous tippers – usually tipping more than 20%.

Romance novel fans “always” or “often” daydream the most (37%), but are also the likeliest to say they worry often (52%).

Those who prefer biographies are the least likely to regularly worry (49%).

Those who enjoy romance novels (82%) and adventure books (79%) especially prioritize time for reading on vacation.

And when it comes to most popular genres, mystery is the favorite at 37%, followed by crime (35%) and romance (26%).