You Might Wanna Think About Trading Your Lawn Mower For Some Sheep!

Spring will be here before you know it and that means lawnmowers are about to be out in full force. You know what else will be out in full force? Herds of sheep and goats. Animal mowing companies are gaining in popularity, especially in parts of the country where the sale of new gas-powered lawnmowers are banned, like in California. More and more people are opting to have farm animals come and eat their grass and weeds. Lawn Love ranked this year’s Best States for Animal Lawn Mowing based on things like access to animal mowing companies, average yard sizes, and interest in renting sheep and goats. California is the best state for livestock landscaping, followed by Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and Georgia.