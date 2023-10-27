You Might Want To Stock Up On Golf Balls…SOON

If you’re a golfer, you probably should stock up on golf balls soon — because the prices are about to go up. That’s because there was a huge fire at the Launch Technologies Company golf ball factory in Taiwan that killed 10 people and injured 100. The factory will be shut down for at least a year. Launch Technologies Company manufactures golf balls for Callaway, TaylorMade, Bridgestone, Mizuno, Wilson, and others. The company shipped over 260 million golf balls last year and accounted for over 20% of all the golf balls sold worldwide, with 80% of those sales in the U.S.