Your Smartwatch Is GROSS!!

How often do you clean your smartwatch? If you’re like most people, the answer is never. Well, listen up. A report found that the wearable around your wrist is covered in germs. 95% of watches tested at random found everything from staph to E-coli. Rubber and plastic bands harbored more bacteria than metal ones, and gym goers were more likely to have staph on their watches while those who handled animals were more likely to have traces of E.coli. The easiest fix? Regularly wipe down your watch with Lysol, Clorox, and/or alcohol wipes.